NFL News: Patriots rookie Drake Maye names the best quarterback ever

As Drake Maye prepares for his second season with the New England Patriots, he recently shared his thoughts on the upcoming year, playing under a new head coach, and his pick for the greatest quarterback of all time.

During an interview with SiriusXM, Maye was asked about the Patriots‘ transition with a new head coach and offensive coordinator. While discussing the team’s changes, he subtly acknowledged Tom Brady as the best quarterback ever. “Him [Josh McDaniels] coaching one of the best ever [Tom Brady], the best ever in my opinion…” Maye said.

With Josh McDaniels back in New England, Maye will now operate within the same offensive system Brady thrived in. He expressed his excitement about the opportunity, saying, “I got a great chance to go back, all those years are filmed, we have a database, it is all play calls.” He admitted feeling fortunate to have access to that wealth of knowledge.

In his NFL rookie season, Maye played in 13 games, starting 12. He threw for 2,276 yards with 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also showcased his mobility, rushing for 421 yards and scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Hope for the Patriots’ Future

Maye didn’t hesitate to say that better days could be ahead for New England, especially with the support of the fans. “Hopefully got some good things coming up in New England, we’ve got a great fan base, and we’ll figure it out.” The young quarterback emphasized that his first season was a learning experience and that there are still many games to win.

Strong First Impression of Mike Vrabel

Mike Vrabel was recently named the Patriots’ new head coach, and Maye spoke highly of his initial interaction with him. “We got on the phone, he’s been awesome, obviously the guy has done it, played in the league, won a Super Bowl. You respect what he has done.” The idea of playing under a coach with that level of experience is exciting for the young quarterback.