NFL News: Drake Maye sends clear message to Jerod Mayo as Jacoby Brissett wins Patriots' QB1 job

New England Patriots rookie quarterback Drake Maye has made his feelings clear after head coach Jerod Mayo named Jacoby Brissett as the team's starter for the 2024 NFL season.

Drake Maye, quarterback of the New England Patriots
© Maddie Meyer/Getty ImagesDrake Maye, quarterback of the New England Patriots

By Martín O’donnell

Jerod Mayo ended with the months-long speculation on the New England Patriots‘ quarterback situation by announcing Jacoby Brissett as QB1 for the 2024 NFL season on Thursday. Therefore, Drake Maye will be taking a back seat in his rookie year.

The North Carolina product made an impression in preseason, and since he was selected third-overall by the Patriots in the 2024 NFL Draft, many wondered whether the team would already hand him the reins this year.

It turns out New England will lean on Brissett’s experience before it feels Maye is ready to take over. But far from being upset with Mayo for his decision, the rookie QB said he understands the coach. Though he also made it clear how much he’d like to play.

I wouldn’t say disappointed,” Maye said, via NESN. “Look, I obviously want to play — the competitive edge in me. But at the same time, I understand the situation. Jacoby’s been in the offense — the reps with the ones all camp. So I can’t really say I’m disappointed. At the same time, I want to be playing.”

Drake Maye New England Patriots

Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots throws the ball during the New England Patriots OTA Offseason Workout on May 29, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Jacoby Brissett reveals how Drake Maye reacted to Jerod Mayo’s announcement

Brissett, who gained the upper hand in the QB battle against Maye, revealed the rookie quarterback went to him after Mayo made his announcement with nothing but encouraging messages.

He came up to me and was like, ‘Man, whatever you need I’m here for.’ It’s the same for him, whatever he needs from me I’ll do the same,” Brissett said, before heaping praise on the former Tar Heels star.

He’s done a great job — dating back to when he first got here to now. It’s been a lightyear’s difference,” Brissett added. “I think he would say that, as well. I’m excited for his future. He’s going to be a good quarterback in this league.

Patriots waiting for the right moment for Maye

With Brissett turning 32 in December, the Patriots know their starting quarterback is not getting any younger. But since they don’t want to risk messing up their first-round pick, the team feels that the right decision is to wait before sending Maye to the field.

Let’s keep in mind the Patriots have struggled at quarterback since Tom Brady left in 2020, and rushing things may not be the wisest choice right now. The Mac Jones experience may be proof of that.

martín o’donnell
Martín O’donnell

Martin O'Donnell is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, with a Bachelor’s degree in Communications. Since joining Bolavip in February 2021, he has extensively covered soccer, NFL, and NBA, specializing in real-time coverage of major events such as the World Cup, UEFA Champions League finals, and the Super Bowl. Martin’s prior experience includes managing social media for the CONMEBOL Libertadores and Sudamericana in English and reporting on Brazilian football for Sambafoot. At Bolavip, he is known for his meticulous coverage during critical sports seasons—covering trades, playoffs, and finals—and for keeping a close eye on soccer icons Lionel Messi at Inter Miami and Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr. His attention to detail and ability to capture breaking news have made him a valuable asset to the team.

