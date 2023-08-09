The Washington Commanders are entering a totally new era as a franchise in the NFL after Dan Snyder completed the sale of the team for $6.05 billion to a group of investors led by Josh Harris.

On the field, Ron Rivera remains as head coach, but there are also many changes. Eric Bieniemy is the biggest splash as offensive coordinator after his tremendous work with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Commanders have a very tough task ahead in the NFC East. The Philadelphia Eagles are favorites to reach the Super Bowl, the Dallas Cowboys have a very complete roster and the Giants are a team on the rise under Brian Daboll.

Eric Bieniemy sparks scandal with Washington Commanders

On Tuesday, Ron Rivera publicly admitted some of his players were concerned about the intensity of Eric Bieniemy during practice. The answer came immediatley from the offenisve coordinator.

“I’m always going to be loud, always going to be vocal, always going to demand from my leaders. If I ain’t doing my job, it gets me fired. It’s my job and my responsibility to make sure I’m getting our guys to do what I’m expecting them to do.”

One day later, Rivera had to clarify everything. “I put my foot in my mouth. I hired Eric and I loved his overall message to the team his first day. We have to learn to be comfortable when you’re uncomfortable. With guys on that side of the ball, they were uncomfortable. There’s been a lot of change, and the entire way of doing things has changed on the offensive side. Change is hard.”

However, Ron Rivera believes this wont’ be a problem in the near future with Bieniemy. “Since those conversations took place with Eric and the players, I’ve seen the improvements. The last couple practices have probably been the best of training camp. That displays how the team has embraced the message and how he does things and how he wants things done.”