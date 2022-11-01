Bad news arrived for the Reid family this November 1st. Former Chiefs assistant and son of Head Coach Andy Reid has been sentenced to prison and here are all the details about it.

Andy Reid has been in Kansas City for a long time and he has used different assistants in the Chiefs throughout his career, including his son Britt. Unfortunately, this last one was involved in a difficult situation and the 37-year-old has been sentenced this November 1st to prison.

The 64-year-old Head Coach has had a terrific run in the NFL. He has won two Super Bowls (XXXI as assistant coach and LIV as HC), so he knows pretty well all about football.

Since he arrived to Kansas City in 2013, he tried to involve his family with the team. Since then, he worked alongside his son Britt, who was an assistant coach for the Chiefs. Now, he has been sentenced to prison due to an unfortunate event.

Why was Britt Reid, son of Andy Reid, sentenced to prison?

On Tuesday, November 1st, Britt Reid, son of Chiefs HC Andy Reid, was sentenced to three years in prison for driving drunk, speeding and hitting two parked cars in 2021, leaving a 5-year-old girl with a serious brain injury.

According to AP, Reid pleaded guilty back in September to driving while intoxicated. He also drived about 84 mph in a 65 mph zone when his truck hit those cars on an entrance ramp to Interstate 435 near Arrowhead Stadium on February 4, 2021.

A total of six people, including Britt Reid, were injured. Ariel Young, a 5-year-old girl, suffered a traumatic brain injury. The 37-year-old assistant coach had a blood-alcohol level of 0.113% two hours after the crash, while the legal limit is 0.08%.

Felicia Miller, Ariel's mother, said in court that the victims did not accept Reid's apologies. The family also opposed to the plea deal, which reduced Britt's sentence from seven years to a maximum of four.

In confidentiality, the Kansas City Chiefs and Ariel's family agreed that the team will pay for her ongoing medical treatment and other expenses. The 5-year-old, according to her mother, has improved since the accident, but still drags one of her feet when she walks, suffers with her balance and must wear thick eyeglasses.