NFL News: Former Cowboys LB coach could return to Dallas to take over as defensive coordinator

The Dallas Cowboys are slowly revealing adjustments to their roster and staff ahead of the 2025 season, with expectations high that the team will improve under their new head coach, Brian Schottenheimer. Now, with reports indicating that a former LB coach could return to take the defensive coordinator job, things may improve even further.

It seems that the Cowboys’ front office want people with experience within the franchise. This was the message Jerry Jones sent with Schottenheimer, who was recently the offensive coordinator but whose appointment as head coach came as a surprise, especially with other names in the mix.

According to a report from Jeremy Fowler, the leading candidate for the defensive coordinator job is Matt Eberflus, who was with the Cowboys from 2011 to 2017. Eberflus most recently served as the head coach of the Chicago Bears but was fired mid-season after struggling to turn things around.

It’s worth noting that the franchise not only needs a defensive coordinator but will also need other assistants and coaches, especially after the departure of Al Harris, who had been with the defense and now joins the Bears to work on their offense.

Does Matt Eberflus Have Defensive Experience?

Yes. During his time with the Cowboys, Eberflus worked as the linebackers coach from 2011 to 2015. However, the team only made the playoffs once during that period (in 2014), with the defense ranking 15th overall that year. Eberflus’s last role with the Cowboys was as linebackers coach and passing game coordinator. He later went on to become the defensive coordinator with the Indianapolis Colts from 2018 to 2021.

Cowboys Defense Needs Improvement

If Eberflus does become the defensive coordinator, his main task will be making adjustments to a defense that ranked 31st among NFL teams in 2024, allowing 468 points. Key players on the defensive unit include Eric Kendricks, who recorded 138 tackles in 15 games, the only player to hit that mark, and DeMarvion Overshown, who had 90 tackles.