It seems like the New York Jets are not done with signing former Green Bay Packers players. Now, a tight end who played alongside Aaron Rodgers has sent him a bold message about a possible reunion to further bolster their offense.

The Jets have the potential to be one of the top teams in the entire NFL this year. Not only did they sign Aaron Rodgers during the offseason, but they also added former teammates of the quarterback to provide him with a sense of familiarity and comfort by surrounding him with players he knows well.

New York is aware that Aaron Rodgers may not play for them beyond a year. Therefore, they are putting forth their utmost effort to support his success this season by signing nearly every player he desires.

Aaron Rodgers could reunite with one of his former tight ends from the Packers

The moment has come for Aaron Rodgers to prove himself to the entire NFL. The quarterback aims to succeed with the New York Jets in his first season in the Big Apple and add one more Vince Lombardi trophy to his showcase.

It won’t be an easy task for Rodgers as he will play for a new team after 18 seasons. However, the Jets are trying to make things easier for him by signing some of his former teammates, and another one could be on his way to New York.

Marcedes Lewis wants to play for one more year, and the Jets may be the perfect landing spot for him. The tight end played for 2018 to 2022 with the Green Bay Packers, where he shared locker room with Rodgers.

“I get the business side of it,” Lewis said, via The Associated Press. “My agent is in talks with a handful of teams, but it’s just small talk. I guess teams are trying to figure out their rosters and what they need.

“But if you just look at my film from the last three years, there’s no decline in what I’m able to do. I’m the best blocking tight end out there.”

As of today, the Jets have Tyler Conklin and C.J. Uzomah as the primary tight ends, so adding Lewis would make sense to make Rodgers feel more comfortable with a player he already knows.