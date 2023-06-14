Aaron Rodgers can’t feel more comfortable at his new club. The New York Jets seem to be slowly transitioning to become the Green Bay Packers, as they have added another former teammate of their new starting quarterback.

The Jets finally got the veteran quarterback they were looking for. After a long research, the team’s front office decided to pursue Aaron Rodgers and make a blockbuster move with the Packers to acquire him.

During this offseason, the Jets have signed multiple pieces to make Aaron Rodgers happy. Now, New York has added another former Packers player to their very competitive roster.

Jets sign former Aaron Rodgers teammate… one more

It seems like the New York Jets will do everything to help Aaron Rodgers succeed in what could be his only season with them. The team’s front office has signed a lot of players, but specially former members of the Packers.

According to reports, Rodgers asked the front office to sign players he wanted to play with. Obviously the team was not able to to fulfil all his expectations, but some names of that list have already arrived to New York to help the quarterback.

Now, you can add another former Packers player who will team up with Rodgers again. Adrian Amos will be part of the Jets for the 2023 NFL season. The safety signed a 1-year, $4 million deal with New York to bolster their defense.

Amos played four years with the Packers (2019-2022). He participated in 66 games with Green Bay, with seven interceptions, one fumble recovered, 281 solo tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and seven quarterback hits.