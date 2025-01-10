Trending topics:
NFL News: Former quarterback Chase Daniel says this QB faces more pressure than reigning MVP Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson is the reigning NFL MVP and thus most would think he is the player under the most pressure. However, a former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel claims that there is another player who has even more pressure than Jackson.

Chase Daniel #10 of the New Orleans Saints looks on during the game against the New England Patriots at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 17, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
© Chris Graythen/Getty Images Chase Daniel #10 of the New Orleans Saints looks on during the game against the New England Patriots at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 17, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel recently stated about the pressure quarterbacks face in NFL, claiming that one player faces higher pressure than current MVP Lamar Jackson. This is not to say that Jackson is a worse player than this other quarterback as his playmaking abilities have cemented his status as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. Chase Daniel pointed to a different figure who may be carrying an even heavier load.

“Look, I think that Lamar is just so much better than the series. But the person under more pressure in my opinion… it’s gotta be Sam Darnold. Sam Darnold, six horrible seasons. If he loses against the Rams, you got to imagine the Minnesota Vikings are going to rethink giving you this contract,” stated the former QB Chase Daniel.

Despite Jackson being the reigning MVP, Sam Darnold has more pressure on his shoulders as he is at the pivotal moment in his career where he must seize his opportunity to stand out above the rest. After missing many opportunities to stand out, Kevin O’Connell has come into his own this season and must prove he can be a starter on a playoff contending team like the Minnesota Vikings to prove he can be a legitimate starter in the NFL.

Lamar Jackson is already one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, unlike Darnold who has yet to prove his consistency and ability to lead a team to the postseason. The Vikings, with their strong offensive weapons and solid defense, are expected to compete, and Darnold’s performance will play a crucial role in determining their fate.

Sam Darnold in 2024

Sam Darnold #14 of the Minnesota Vikings reacts after the Vikings defeated the Tennessee Titans, 23-13, at Nissan Stadium on November 17, 2024.

Chase Daniel also noted that the fact that Lamar already has a multi-million-dollar contract secured and Sam Darnold has yet to have one puts extra pressure on him to prove he is worthy of a better contract. If he cannot deliver consistent, high-level play for the Vikings, doubts about his long-term viability as a starter could arise. This season is a pivotal opportunity for Darnold that could cement his NFL career.

Vikings news: Sam Darnold sends powerful message ahead of NFL playoffs after poor play vs Lions

Minnesota Vikings want to retain Sam Darnold for more time with their team

Although it is still early in the season, questions remain about whether Sam Darnold can lead the Minnesota Vikings to the Super Bowl. Despite this uncertainty, the Vikings are reportedly already exploring ways to keep Darnold on their roster for the long term.

Spotrac projects that if Darnold continues performing at a level befitting a top franchise quarterback, his next contract could be significant: “If we’re pulling the “small sample size” or “mid-range tier” labels off of Sam Darnold this offseason and just evaluating him as a potential top franchise QB, the math currently says: 4 years, $229M ($57.3M/yr).”

While this figure is based on current market trends and performance projections, it remains speculative. As of now, there is no formal offer from the Vikings, nor any indication that Darnold would decline an extension to remain in Minnesota. This situation is still in its early stages, but it is a story the Vikings hope to resolve sooner rather than later, as they seek to secure stability at the quarterback position.

