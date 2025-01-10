NFL News: Kevin O'Connell opens up about Daniel Jones as a Sam Darnold's backup player

Sam Darnold has been instrumental in leading the Minnesota Vikings toward a potential Super Bowl run, emerging as one of the team’s standout players this season. However, their hopes of claiming the NFC’s top spot were dashed with a 31-9 loss to the Detroit Lions. Following the NFL defeat, head coach Kevin O’Connell addressed the media, discussing the possibility of Daniel Jones stepping in as Darnold’s backup quarterback.

“(Daniel Jones) definitely has progressed. He’s gotten a lot of really good work in. … We’re doing everything we can to get Sam ready to go, but at the same time, whether it’s Nick (Mullens) or Daniel or Brett (Rypien), all those guys are absorbing the game plan. It’s such a fluid thing here for the rest of the way,” stated O’Connell on 9th January press conference.

While this does not suggest that Daniel Jones will replace Sam Darnold in the near future, it underscores the importance of continuity and readiness during a long NFL season. With key games ahead, having a roster where every player is prepared to step up when needed is crucial for the Vikings’ success.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Daniel Jones, released by the New York Giants, found a new opportunity with the Minnesota Vikings after joining their practice squad in November 2024. Promoted to the active roster, Jones brings valuable playoff experience and a dynamic skill set, using both his legs and arm effectively. While his time with the Giants was marked by inconsistency, his versatility makes him a compelling asset for the Vikings’ offense. As an alternative to Sam Darnold, Jones not only provides the team with depth but also a chance to reignite his career in a system that values his dual-threat capabilities.

Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants greets Sam Darnold #14 of the Minnesota Vikings after the game at MetLife Stadium on September 08, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Vikings defeated the Giants 28-6.

Advertisement

Are the Vikings the favorites to win the wild card game against the Los Angeles Rams?

In the past five matchups between the Los Angeles Rams and the Minnesota Vikings, the Rams have come out on top in the last three, while the Vikings secured two wins. Heading into this game, both teams find themselves in contrasting forms. The Vikings, representing the NFC North, had to contend with one of the NFL’s best teams this season, the Detroit Lions. After losing the divisional race to Detroit, who clinched the NFC North title, Minnesota was pushed into the wild-card round. Despite this, the Vikings remain a top-tier team, ranked fourth overall in the NFL standings.

Advertisement

see also NFL Playoffs 2025: Are the Vikings and Rams playing in Arizona?

While the Rams have dominated their recent head-to-head meetings, the Vikings are in excellent form and poised to make their mark. Minnesota has demonstrated consistency and resilience throughout the season, making them a tough adversary. Quarterback Sam Darnold has been leading a high-powered offense, complemented by a defense that excels at disrupting opposing strategies. Their balanced play has been a key factor in their success this year.

Advertisement

However, the Vikings cannot afford to be complacent. The Rams have a reputation for rising to the occasion in crucial games, and their recent track record against Minnesota gives them a psychological advantage. With seasoned players like Matthew Stafford, the Rams are fully capable of exploiting any vulnerabilities in the Vikings’ game plan. To secure a victory, the Vikings must remain focused and execute their best football against a team that thrives under pressure.