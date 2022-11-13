Even though we have three leading MVP candidates right now, these guys could run away with the award in the second half of the season.

We all know Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and Jalen Hurts are leading the MVP race, and rightfully so. They've been the best, most consistent offensive players throughout the whole season.

We're also aware of the fact that the NFL's MVP has become a quarterback's trophy. So, defensive players, wide receivers, running backs, and everybody else is pretty much out of the equation, as unfair as that could be.

But even though the aforementioned stars have been on the podium for most of the season, that doesn't mean they don't risk losing their spot to some dark horses closing in on them. Here, we'll let you know about them.

NFL Rumors: Dark Horse Candidates To Win MVP

3. Geno Smith

Geno Smith hasn't ceased to impress. His early-season success was no fluke, and while some believe he's due for regression, he's shown no signs of slowing down and looks more poised and in control as the weeks go by.

Smith has been an elite dual-threat QB for most of the season. He's hit his receivers in stride, has made big plays with his feet, and looks tailor-made for Pete Carroll's offense. Don't sleep on the Seattle Seahawks.

2. Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson is playing on a contract year, and while his team's record has left some to be desired, you just can't blame him for their shortcomings. If anything, he's been spectacular more often than not.

No one scrambles like Jackson. He's single-handedly leading the Baltimore Ravens' run-heavy offense and has shown some major signs of improvement as a passer as well. He's due for a massive payday.

1. Tua Tagovailoa

The Miami Dolphins have yet to play a game in which Tua Tagovailoa plays the full four quarters. He's finally looked like the player he was in Alabama, and his new set of weapons brought the best out of him.

Tua has been more mobile than usual, more accurate than usual, and those constant underthrows and childish picks seem like a thing of the past. Mike McDaniel's team is for real, and Tua deserves a lot of credit for that.