Russell Wilson failed in his goal of leading the Steelers to the Super Bowl. Now, his future with the franchise is completely uncertain as the quarterback will become a free agent.

One of the big questions is what caused an offense that looked spectacular to suffer such a notable collapse. After solid performances in the passing game against the Bengals and Browns, the team had a 10-3 record and controlled the AFC North.

Then, the Pittsburgh Steelers suffered five consecutive losses, including elimination against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. Another early exit for Mike Tomlin.

What happened with Russell Wilson and Arthur Smith?

In recent weeks, several insiders have pointed out that Russell Wilson did not have a good relationship with Arthur Smith, as the offensive coordinator preferred Justin Fields to implement his game plan with the Steelers.

Smith is known for relying on the running attack, and Fields allowed him to boost that tendency. Now, that potential fracture in his dynamic with Wilson seems to have been confirmed by a new report from Gerry Dulac and this could prevent a contract extension for the quarterback.

“According to several sources, Arthur Smith did not want Russell Wilson changing plays at the line of scrimmage like he did in Cincinnati and deviating from the game plan. Wilson’s desire to attack with the pass and throw down the field clashed with Smith’s run-first mentality causing philosophical friction between the two.”