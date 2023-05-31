Aaron Rodgers played 18 seasons for the Green Bay Packers. Unfortunately, their relationship started having some troubles at the end of it, and now it has been revealed that an unbelievable request made by the quarterback led to the team’s decision to trade him.

There’s a new face at the AFC East. After spending 18 years of his life playing for the Packers, Aaron Rodgers will be the New York Jets starting quarterback, replacing Zach Wilson and hoping that this change will help him to win another Super Bowl.

It won’t be easy for the Packers to replace Rodgers, but their relationship was already broken. Green Bay had enough of the quarterback’s requests, and it seems like his last one was key for the team’s decision to seek a trade.

Rodgers’ last request to the Packers made the team look for a trade

In recent years, it was widely known that the relationship between Rodgers and the Packers was not the best. The quarterback repeatedly asked the team to sign new weapons to support him, but they almost always refused to fulfill his requests.

Despite winning Super Bowl XLV with Green Bay, the past few years were highly disappointing for the franchise. After 18 seasons together, the Packers decided to part ways with the quarterback, and one of the main reasons for their decision has now been revealed.

The Athletic reported this Wednesday that prior to his exit, Aaron Rodgers requested Packers president Mark Murphy to fire general manager Brian Gutekunst.

In 2021, David Dunn, the player’s agent, informed Murphy that the quarterback couldn’t continue if Gutekunst remained. At that time, the team’s president decided to retain both individuals, but a year later they opted to retain the general manager and trade Rodgers.