Imagine you’re an NFL player gearing up for the upcoming season. It doesn’t take long to notice when a teammate has the potential to bring both energy and excellence to the squad—not just because of their personality but also due to their skillset on the field. That’s exactly what Washington Commanders star wide receiver Terry McLaurin felt the moment he saw rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels in action.

From the start of training camp, McLaurin noticed something special about the 24-year-old quarterback. “He’s the real deal,” McLaurin told a reporter during the Commanders’ second practice of the preseason, accordingo to ESPN. At that moment, the veteran wideout knew Daniels had the makings of a future star.

McLaurin’s praise didn’t stop there. Reflecting on their dynamic, he shared a key moment from Week 5 of the regular season. Frustrated with his own performance, McLaurin admitted he wasn’t playing up to his high standards.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I expect a lot of myself,” McLaurin told the media. But that’s when Daniels stepped in. “He came over, sat down with me, and said, ‘First of all, we’re winning. You’re playing great. You’re going to make that play nine times out of 10. We trust you, and I trust you.’“

Jayden Daniels #5 of the Washington Commanders looks on during the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on September 29, 2024.

Advertisement

Ertz praises Jayden Daniels’ rise to stardom

McLaurin wasn’t the only one who predicted Daniels’ rise to stardom in the NFL. From the outset of training camp, veteran tight end Zach Ertz recognized the Commanders’ quarterback’s talent and how it could propel the team to success this season.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Super Bowl champion makes bold prediction on Jayden Daniels, Commanders for game vs Eagles

“I was telling everyone who would listen how good he was going to be,” Ertz said. “Something about him really excited me. I knew there would be growing pains, but his work ethic and humility to improve are what set him apart.“

Advertisement

Ertz emphasized that Daniels’ impact goes beyond his skills on the field. “It’s not just about his ability to play. His personality is what separates him from others,” Ertz added.

The tight end even likened Daniels to a former NFL great. “I compared him to Andrew Luck, which is the ultimate compliment,” Ertz said. “Andrew had a gravitational pull—guys wanted to be around him, and he wanted to be one of the guys. Jayden is very similar. Players gravitate to him because he doesn’t see himself as above anyone else. He’s just one of the guys.“

Advertisement

Advertisement

Daniels on his mentality and game preparation

Ahead of his first season with the Commanders, Jayden Daniels shared insights into how he approaches the game and prepares for each matchup. “The best lesson in life is failure,” Daniels told reporters. “I get to fail in those situations and learn from them. By the time game time comes, I’m not thinking about it anymore. I’m just out there playing.“

As the Commanders gear up for their National Divisional Championship matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, all eyes are on Daniels. The rookie quarterback has a chance to lead the team to the Super Bowl and cement his place in NFL history by achieving unprecedented milestones in his first season.