NFL News: Isaiah Rodgers and many other players will get big suspension for gambling

The NFL has a serious problem with players constantly violating the league’s gambling policy. Last April, five players were suspended in a major reaction from Roger Goodell.

Quintez Cephus and C.J. Moore of the Lions, as well as Shaka Toney of the Washington Commanders, were suspended indefinitely. Meanwhile, Stanley Berryhill and Jameson Williams, also from Detroit got a six-game punishment.

However, in a shocking turn of events, there might be more players involved in the scandal. As a consequence, the NFL is ready to announce historic sanctions and Isaiah Rodgers of the Indianapolis Colts could be one of those names.

Isaiah Rodgers and other players will be suspended for gambling

The league’s gambling policy forbids anyone in the NFL from engaging in any form of gambling at any club, league facility or venue, including the practice facility.

Last year, star wide receiver Calvin Ridley was suspended indefinitely for betting on games and has just been recently reinstated. He lost almost $11 million on salary.

Now, according to a report from Adam Schefter, many NFL players, including Isaiah Rodgers will get season-long suspensions for violating the NFL’s policy on gambling.

The information points out that Rodgers could have placed bets on Indianapolis Colts games. That would bring a massive sanction. Just a few days ago, the player admitted he was guilty on social media. Now, Roger Goodell would send a tremendous message to the entire league. It’s time to stop.