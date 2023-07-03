The Jacksonville Jaguars have added a key weapon for Trevor Lawrence’s offense. Calvin Ridley will return to the fields this year, and Jamal Agnew, his new teammate, has warned the entire NFL about the wide receiver.

Last year, the Jaguars traded with the Atlanta Falcons for Calvin Ridley. Unfortunately, the wide receiver was suspended for violating the league’s gambling policy, causing him to miss the 2022 season.

After the season ended, Ridley requested reinstatement from the league, and his petition was approved. Now, the Jaguars will have an elite wide receiver, and he is set to help the team compete for the AFC South title this year.

Calvin Ridley’s teammate warns the entire NFL about his new partner

Trevor Lawrence will have a new target on the field in the upcoming season. Calvin Ridley arrived in Jacksonville last year, but an indefinite suspension for gambling prevented him from participating in his first campaign in Florida.

Ridley joins a locker room full of talent. He’s set to be a key player in their offense alongside great receivers such as Christian Kirk, Zay Jones, Jamal Agnew, among others.

Agnew knows that the Jaguars have a great group of receivers. The former Detroit Lions player praised Calvin Ridley, who he thinks is going to be a menace for the entire league.

“We’ve got an explosive offense, obviously we’ve got Kirk, Zay [Jones], Evan [Engram], Travis [Etienne], myself, and then obviously Trevor [Lawrence] playing quarterback,” Agnew said, per talkSPORT. “But add Calvin into that offense off of what we built last year already? The league gotta watch out.”