The conclusion of Week 13 in the 2023 NFL season turned sour for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Not only did they suffer a defeat against the Bengals, but they also lost Trevor Lawrence to an ankle injury. Now, their strategy for the upcoming game against the Browns has been revealed.

Trevor Lawrence’s 2023 season has been impressive. The young quarterback has shown significant improvement since his debut campaign, and the Jaguars are on track to potentially enter the playoffs for the second consecutive year.

Unfortunately, Lawrence’s season might take a drastic turn. The quarterback sustained a severe ankle injury during the game against the Bengals, potentially jeopardizing his participation in the remaining regular-season games.

Will Trevor Lawrence play in Week 14 vs. Browns?

During the Monday Night Football game against the Bengals, left tackle Walker Little accidentally stepped on Trevor Lawrence’s ankle while trying to stop pass rusher Trey Hendrickson.

Initially, Lawrence fell to the ground in evident pain. He attempted to get up and exit the field under his own power but was unable to do so. The quarterback received assistance from the staff, and the situation seemed to indicate a potentially serious injury.

After the game, the Jaguars announced that Lawrence suffered a high-ankle sprain. They also revealed that he will be able to participate in Week 14 against the Browns, but it seems like they don’t have it very clear.

Doug Pederson, the team’s head coach, mentioned that Trevor Lawrence’s availability for the upcoming matchup will be determined just before the game. While the quarterback is putting in considerable effort to return, the team is cautious about risking his health, especially with the playoffs looming.

Unfortunately, the Jaguars have not secured the division title yet. They currently hold a record of 8-4, with the Texans behind them at 7-5. For this reason, Jacksonville could be tempted to use Lawrence to bolster their chances of winning against Cleveland.

Which has been Trevor Lawrence’s best season so far?

With a few games left in the 2023 NFL season, Trevor Lawrence would need a remarkable end of campaign to surpass what he did in 2022. His second year has been his best so far, and the stats prove it.

Last season, Lawrence led the Jaguars to the playoffs for the first time since 2017. He finished the season with 387 passes completed for 4,113 yards, 25 touchdowns and only 8 interceptions.