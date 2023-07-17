Evan Engram's salary at Jaguars: How much does he make per hour, day, week, month, and year?

Evan Engram secured a long-term deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars before the franchise tag deadline. Find out here how much will the tight end make per hour, day, week, month, and year with his brand new contract.

Today was the last day for franchise tagged players to reach a long-term deal with their teams. Evan Engram was the only one who secured one, while Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs, and Tony Pollard were unable to do so.

The Jaguars signed one of the best tight ends in the entire league. Jacksonville wanted to give Trevor Lawrence a top target, and Engram is definitely the player that the quarterback needs to succeed.

Evan Engram’s salary at the Jacksonville Jaguars

Before the franchise tag deadline, Evan Engram and the Jaguars reached an agreement for a long-term deal. The tight end was signed to a 3-year, $41.25 million contract, earning $13.75 million per season.

How much does Evan Engram make a week?

With this long-term deal, Evan Engram’s money average per year is $13.75 million. If we break it down on a monthly basis, the tight end makes $1,145,000 million a month. That would make it $286,250 a week; $40,892 a day; $1,703 an hour; $28.38 a minute; or $0.47 a second.