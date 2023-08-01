The Miami Dolphins have received some really bad news. Jalen Ramsey suffered a knee injury during the start of the training camp. However, the star cornerback has made a bold promise to all the team’s fans about his recovery that will definitely excite them.

During this offseason, the Miami Dolphins acquired one of the best cornerbacks in the entire league. The AFC East team signed Jalen Ramsey, a six-time Pro Bowler and the Super Bowl LVI champion with the Rams.

This move surprised everybody, as the Dolphins acquired an elite player to bolster their offense. Unfortunately, he got injured at the start of the training camp, and his 2023 NFL season is in jeopardy.

Jalen Ramsey’s promise to the Dolphins about his injury recovery

The Dolphins acquired an elite player for their defense this offseason. After several weeks of negotiations, Miami agreed terms with the Rams for Jalen Ramsey in exchange for Hunter Long and their 2023 3rd round pick.

Head coach Mike McDaniel wanted an elite player for his defense. Unfortunately, Ramsey won’t be ready for the start of the upcoming season due to a torn meniscus, which will require immediate surgery.

Even though the cornerback is expected to miss several weeks, he’s hopeful that he could return sooner than expected. Ramsey told McDaniel about his recovery plans, making a bold promise to the team’s fans.

“He’s [Jalen ]immediately, ‘Tell me whatever the timeline is and I’m gonna beat it by a month,” McDaniel said Monday, via Pro Football Network. “What I like about that is, thankfully, we have a training staff that really does a good job of protecting players against themselves. So I know that he won’t be rushed.

“I know one thing: When Jalen is back on the field this year, he’s going to be 100% Jalen Ramsey. So I’m fired up about that. As a team, we make sure that the team he comes back to does everything they can to be the best version of themselves.”