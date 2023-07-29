Jalen Ramsey arrived to the Miami Dolphins as the biggest splash of the offseason. Now, Mike McDaniel has a championship caliber roster to fight against contenders such as the Kansas City Chiefs, the Cincinnati Bengals or the Buffalo Bills.

A few months ago, the Dolphins went all-in triggering a blockbuster trade with the Los Angeles Rams for a 2023 third-round pick and tight end Hunter Long. The move was clear. Ramsey paired up with Xavien Howard at cornerback.

However, the Miami Dolphins got terrible news when Jalen Ramsey suffered a left knee injury at training camp. He had surgery to fully repair the meniscus and will be out probably until December.

Jalen Ramsey’s reaction after knee surgery

Now, Jalen Ramsey’s date of return relies entirely on the rehabilitation process. Though the final weeks of 2023 is the target, anything could happen. That’s why, after the surgery, the cornerback wrote on Twitter a very special message for Dolphins’ fans.

“Surgery went well. To my teammates and fans, thank you for the prayers and support!! I promise I will attack this rehab and be back stronger than ever. This will just be part of the greater story down the stretch! Adversity is opportunity! God is so great! FIN5 UP!”

Before the intervention, Jalen Ramsey had already set a personal timetable on his mind and aimed for a fast comeback. “That end of the season push gonna be legendary!”