The Miami Dolphins are ready to finally become a Super Bowl contender. After Mike McDaniel’s debut year as head coach, the first step is to win the AFC East against the Bills, Patriots and Jets.

Last season, the Dolphins clinched a playoff berth in the final week and almost eliminated Buffalo on the road with a third string quarterback. If Tua Tagovailoa is healthy, Miami could be a big threat in the NFL.

The roster is tremendous with stars like Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Xavien Howard. Furthermore, after a blockbuster trade with the Los Angeles Rams, they added Jalen Ramsey. Nevertheless, a huge injury for the star cornerback might change everything.

Miami Dolphins give update about Jalen Ramsey’s knee injury

This Thursday, Jalen Ramsey suffered a left knee injury after a collision in practice with star wide receiver Tyreek Hill. The cornerback couldn’t leave the field on his own and had to be carted to the locker room. On Friday, Mike McDaniel gave an update.

“The length of this rehabilitation is kind of dictated on a couple things that could occur in the surgery. So, the exact timeline is a little too big to be determined. What I can tell you is I don’t think the beginning of the regular season is really part of the scenario. It’s going to be into the season and how deep that is depends on what happens today.”

Later today, Ramsey had surgery and, during the intervention, the medical staff determined to make a full meniscus repair. That’s why the rehabilitation process might take all the way until December. A massive blow for the Miami Dolphins.