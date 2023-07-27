Jalen Ramsey is supposed to be one of the key pieces for the Miami Dolphins in their quest to finally win a Super Bowl after five decades. In the second year of Mike McDaniel as head coach, their roster is superb with other stars like Tyreek Hill or Jaylen Waddle.

Last season, the Dolphins clinched a playoff berth in the AFC and almost eliminated the Buffalo Bills playing with a third string quarterback. If Tua Tagovailoa is healthy, anything is possible for this team.

However, during the start of training camp, the Miami Dolphins might have suffered a huge blow. Jalen Ramsey had to be carted off the field after an apparent knee injury.

What happened with Jalen Ramsey’s injury?

Jalen Ramsey suffered a left knee injury after a collision in practice with star wide receiver Tyreek Hill. The cornerback couldn’t leave the field on his own and had to be carted to the locker room.

At the moment, there hasn’t been an official statement by the Miami Dolphins regarding the extent of the injury. Ramsey is the biggest splash of the offseason after a blockbuster trade with the Los Angeles Rams for a 2023 third-round pick and tight end Hunter Long.

In fact, the only update about Ramsey came from his teammate, Kader Kohou. “He’s going to be good”. Meanwhile, Jevon Holland was more cautious about the situation. “Everybody’s worried about him, but we’re not really sure what’s wrong”.