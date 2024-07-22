Ahead of the 2024 NFL season, Ja'Marr Chase, star wide receiver of the Cincinnati Bengals, has received shocking news about his future with the AFC North club.

The Cincinnati Bengals are gearing up for the 2024 NFL season. The front office is working diligently to build a competitive roster, and now the AFC North club has made its final decision regarding the future of Ja’Marr Chase.

Many analysts believe the Bengals could contend for the championship this season. Joe Burrow is coming off a tough 2023 season, where injuries limited his playtime and prevented the club from being a strong competitor.

However, this year seems different. Burrow is set to be ready for the start of the upcoming campaign, and the quarterback will need all the pieces available to fight for the AFC North title and the Super Bowl.

Bengals unveil their plans with Ja’Marr Chase

In 2020, the Bengals had the opportunity to select Joe Burrow with the 1st overall pick in the NFL Draft. Since then, he has been a remarkable quarterback for the club, reaching the Super Bowl just a year later.

Despite Burrow’s undeniable talent, the front office knew he needed top-tier players to achieve success. For that reason, the club used its 1st-round pick in 2021 to add Joe’s best partner from his college years.

With the 5th overall pick, the Bengals selected Ja’Marr Chase, who was Burrow’s teammate at LSU. Chase has had three astonishing seasons with Cincinnati, averaging more than 1,200 yards per campaign and scoring 29 touchdowns in total.

Chase has been a great target for Burrow, and the team is aware of it. For that reason, Bengals owner Mike Brown has admitted that the club will do anything to keep the wide receiver in Cincinnati for a long time.

Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase

“We are going to bend over backwards to make it happen,” Brown said, via WLWT. “I can’t tell you when it’s going to get done. The reel has been cast.”

In recent days, Tee Higgins, the team’s WR2, was franchise tagged by the team. This would give the Bengals more space to offer Chase a new contract extension and keep this duo together for at least four more years.

Will Ja’Marr Chase sign a new contract this year?

The Bengals understand the value of Ja’Marr Chase. The wide receiver has maintained a strong connection with Joe Burrow in the NFL, so the club wants to keep this duo working together for many seasons.

Chase is entering his fourth year of his contract. The Bengals could use the fifth-year option available for 2025, making it unlikely he will sign an extension this offseason.