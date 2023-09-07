Ahead of their first game of the 2023 NFL season, the Cincinnati Bengals have secured their best player. Joe Burrow has finally signed a contract extension with the AFC North team, and the numbers have shocked everyone.

In 2020, the Bengals made a life-changing decision by selecting Joe Burrow with the 1st overall pick in the NFL Draft. The former LSU player was definitely the best player of that year’s class, and he has definitely lived up to the expectations so far.

Last year, the Bengals came close to winning their first-ever Super Bowl but were defeated by a formidable team like the Los Angeles Rams. Nevertheless, the team is optimistic that Burrow can lead them to victory, which is why they’ve presented him with a lucrative contract extension.

Joe Burrow agrees terms with the Bengals for a lucrative contract extension

It was obvious that Joe Burrow was going to get a contract extension this year, but it was uncertain how much would the Bengals offer him. Well, Cincinnati wanted to make the quarterback feel more comfortable and made him the highest-paid player in the NFL.

Prior their Week 1 game against the Cleveland Browns, the Bengals signed Joe Burrow to a 5-year, $275 million with $219.01 million guaranteed deal. This means that he will earn $55 million per season.

How many touchdowns has Joe Burrow scored with the Bengals?

In three years with the Cincinnati Bengals, Joe Burrow has scored 82 touchdowns.