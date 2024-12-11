NFL News: Lions HC Dan Campbell makes something clear about Bills QB Josh Allen

The Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions will face off in Week 15 of the NFL, a matchup between two teams with serious Super Bowl aspirations. Josh Allen, one of the league’s best players and an MVP candidate, knows he will be a tough challenge for Dan Campbell and his squad.

The Lions know they will face one of their toughest opponents heading into the final stretch of the regular season. Regarding this, HC Campbell made his feelings clear about facing one of the most influential quarterbacks in the league today.

“He is challenging, and I haven’t had a chance to truly deep dive them yet, but I do know this: he’s taken care of the football,” Detroit head man Dan Campbell said of Allen. “He’s taking the plays that are there, and once he progresses, if it’s not (there), then he uses his legs. So, I feel a more patient player out of him, and because of that, he’s playing at a very high level. And, that makes him even more dangerous.“

Additionally, Campbell highlighted Allen’s key qualities: “He’s got a big-time arm, he’s accurate, he can read defenses, and then he’s got the physical ability to take off and run. And, he can run over people, he can run around you, he can get on the perimeter. So, yeah, this is going to be a huge task for us. This is not going to be easy.”

Head coach Dan Campbell of the Detroit Lions during the second half of a preseason game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on August 8, 2024.

With a current record of 10 wins and just 3 losses, the Bills comfortably hold the top spot in the AFC East, relegating the Dolphins to second place. Despite this, they will do everything they can to secure as many victories as possible to enter the playoffs in the best possible position.

Josh Allen acknowledges his respect for the Lions

The Lions have been one of the most solid teams this season and aim to continue the same way in the final stretch. Regarding this, it was Jared Goff himself who received an important message about his upcoming opponent, Josh Allen.

“They’re the top dog in football right now. They’re playing extremely well. We have to have a good week, and learn from this one, and put it behind us,” the Bills QB stated.

Allen and Goff are two of the best players at their position this season, and in this matchup, Detroit’s Ford Field will host them on the field to see who will ultimately claim the victory.

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills reacts after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 24-20 at Arrowhead Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Bills’ final stretch

With the main goal of securing as many wins as possible, Sean McDermott’s squad has four important matchups ahead.

First, next weekend, they will travel to Detroit to face Dan Campbell’s Lions, and on Sunday, December 22, they will host the New England Patriots at their stadium.

The second-to-last game will also be at home against Aaron Rodgers’ New York Jets, while they will close out the regular season once again against the Patriots, this time traveling to Foxborough.