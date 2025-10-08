NFL News: Jaxson Dart may lose another key weapon on the Giants ahead of divisional clash vs. Eagles

It’s been an uphill season for the New York Giants, even after making a midseason quarterback change. Jaxson Dart took over under center following a poor start by Russell Wilson, and now he’ll need to lead the team past the Philadelphia Eagles to secure a crucial win and get the season back on track.

Unfortunately for Brian Daboll, the Giants’ offense could take a significant hit, as there’s a strong chance that Darius Slayton will miss this crucial matchup at MetLife Stadium.

The news was reported by NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, who announced the potential absence through his official X account (formerly Twitter), marking a significant blow for New York.

“Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton (hamstring) is not expected to play Thursday vs. Eagles, per sources,” he reported via @JFowlerESPN. “Hamstring on a short week is tough. Will be out barring surprising uptick.”

Darius Slayton #86 of the New York Giants.

How much do the Giants lose without Slayton?

The New York Giants’ struggling offense has taken another severe blow with the news that wide receiver Darius Slayton is not expected to play in the upcoming Week 6 game against the Eagles. Slayton had already been elevated to the WR1 role following the season-ending injury to Malik Nabers.

Through the first five games of the 2025 season, Slayton was the team’s third-leading receiver, hauling in 12 receptions for 166 yards with a solid 13.8 yards per reception, despite not having a touchdown.

His absence, particularly on a short week, leaves the Giants without their top two receivers. With the team sitting at a 1-4 record, rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart will be forced to rely on Wan’Dale Robinson (23 rec, 267 yds) and tight ends as the remaining receiving options face a daunting task against their divisional rivals.

Key losses in the Giants’ WR room

In a crushing blow to the New York Giants offense, star wide receiver Malik Nabers has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after an MRI confirmed a torn ACL in his right knee. The second-year Pro Bowler suffered the non-contact injury against the Chargers and has been placed on season-ending injured reserve.

Nabers was quickly emerging as the premier target for rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart, and his absence leaves a massive void in the team’s passing attack as the Giants must scramble to adjust their game plan and rely on a depleted receiving corps for the rest of the year.