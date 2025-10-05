NFL News: Jaxson Dart offers strong self-critique after Giants’ loss to Saints

Any loss at this point in the NFL season can prove costly — which makes this one all the more painful for the New York Giants. After building momentum with last weekend’s win, the Giants couldn’t keep it going. Jaxson Dart got the start under center, but was unable to prevent the team’s defeat to the New Orleans Saints.

Heading into the game, visiting the Saints seemed like a major advantage since Spencer Rattler’s team hadn’t secured a win yet. However, the matchup turned out to be fiercely competitive, ultimately tipping in favor of Kellen Moore’s squad.

Despite his youth, Dart didn’t shy away after the game. In a candid and passionate statement to the press, he took full responsibility for his team’s loss: “This one’s on me.”

He also added: “I told as many guys as I [could] in the locker room, ‘This one’s on me and I’m gonna get better.’ I expect myself to play better in these games and to win ’em.”

Spencer Rattler #2 of the New Orleans Saints and Jaxson Dart #6 of the New York Giants.

A tough trip to New Orleans for the Giants

The New York Giants suffered a crushing defeat in the Big Easy on Sunday, falling 26-14 to the New Orleans Saints, who finally secured their first victory of the season.

The Giants, who had jumped out to an early double-digit lead, completely imploded, committing a staggering five turnovers on consecutive possessions.

The back-breaker came in the fourth quarter when a fumble deep in Saints territory was scooped up by safety Jordan Howden and returned 86 yards for a touchdown, a monumental swing that extinguished any hope of a Big Blue comeback.

Despite a strong start, the sloppy, mistake-prone performance leaves the Giants sitting at 1-4 and facing serious questions about their offense heading into a tough stretch of the schedule.

What’s next for the Giants?