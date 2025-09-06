Trending topics:
NFL News: Jerry Jones acknowledges Cowboys missed Micah Parsons in loss to Eagles

Jerry Jones opened up after the Cowboys' loss to the Eagles when asked about the absence of Micah Parsons.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Jerry Jones owner of the Cowboys
© Frazer Harrison/Getty ImagesJerry Jones owner of the Cowboys

Jerry Jones witnessed how Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys had the Philadelphia Eagles on the ropes in the first game of the 2025 season. Many experts believe that if the team hadn’t traded Micah Parsons, the outcome would have been different.

Because of this, several reporters asked Jones if he had missed Parsons as a key factor on the field. “Well, anytime you have a great player and don’t have him out there on the field. But, I specifically was watching a lot of the guys that were taking up the slack or might have been in the spot. Sam Williams had some really significant impact on their offense. All in all, this group made the adjustments. We stepped up in the second half on defense. That type of thing does give you encourage.”

After sending Parsons to the Green Bay Packers, the Cowboys were a really long shot to make the playoffs. Now, although it’s still very early, Jones has shown optimism that they can bounce back and be in the hunt for the Super Bowl.

Why did Dallas Cowboys trade Micah Parsons?

The Dallas Cowboys traded Micah Parsons to the Packers because Jerry Jones was not happy with how the negotiations were handled by the player’s agent, David Mulugheta.

On multiple occasions, both before and after the move, Jones publicly said that he already had an agreement with Parsons, but everything fell apart when the agent got involved. In the end, Green Bay made an irresistible offer and also paid Micah $188 million.

