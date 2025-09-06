Jerry Jones was very happy with the performance of the Dallas Cowboys despite the loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The controversial owner warned that if Dak Prescott maintains that level and CeeDee Lamb polishes his drops, the team could be a contender.

“Well, because it is CeeDee and you know how often and how much he can do. Certainly, we can get the ball in that direction. We get the ball in that direction and playing with that kind of effort, we’re going to win a lot of games. The guys that had a chance to make some plays, they’ll make those plays. They’re good players and those plays will bring home some victories. We had a fairy tale to step up here and beat the world champions, but, it always doesn’t happen the way they wrote Cinderella. I’m pretty proud of this team, especially the way Dak played. I cannot say enough about him. He was outstanding. We’ll win a lot of games if it comes down to the people that you saw in that fourth quarter not quite get it done. They’re outstanding players.”

Jones’ optimism is very striking, considering the Cowboys haven’t won the Super Bowl in three decades. What is certain is that no one expected them to come so close to pulling off an upset against the Eagles after trading Micah Parsons.

Who won the Cowboys and Eagles game?

The Eagles won the game against the Cowboys 24-20, but, in the long run, Jerry Jones admitted that the loss could come with a big reward. The owner is impressed by the great work of his new head coach, Brian Schottenheimer.

“I’m so impressed with him. It just makes me sick that he didn’t win this game. I know what it meant to him. We’re all riding with him. He had them ready to play. He was right. He had them prepared on all sides of the ball. He had them mentally ready to play. We’ll continue to improve. I just can’t say enough about this effort. I give Brian all the credit in the world.”

