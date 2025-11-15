Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Jerry Jones and Cowboys get huge injury update on Dak Prescott’s key teammates for game against Raiders

Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys could get a massive boost on defense as they prepare to face the Las Vegas Raiders. The last call for Dak Prescott and his teammates to stay alive in the 2025 season.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Jerry Jones owner of the Dallas Cowboys
© Frazer Harrison/Getty ImagesJerry Jones owner of the Dallas Cowboys

Jerry Jones could finally see his vision of a defense at full strength for the Dallas Cowboys come true, just as he promised after the controversial trade that sent Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers.

For several weeks, Jones said the Cowboys would gradually get healthy on defense and that, with a few splash trades, they could compete on that side of the ball. With that, thanks to the high level Dak Prescott has shown on offense, Dallas would have a chance to stay alive in the race for the playoffs.

The trades came with star defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and linebacker Logan Wilson. Now, before the game against the Raiders, the good news is that cornerback Shavon Revel will finally be back after his injury, and linebacker DeMarvion Overshown is also expected to play.

Do the Cowboys have a chance of going to the playoffs?

Yes. The Dallas Cowboys still have a chance to make the playoffs in the 2025 season, but considering their 3-5-1 record, the only possible path is with a wild-card berth.

Winning the NFC East is an almost impossible mission because the Philadelphia Eagles have pulled ahead with a 7-2 record and also hold the tiebreaker over the Cowboys. Only a collapse would prevent the defending Super Bowl champions from keeping the division.

However, the No. 7 spot in the overall NFL standings is still within reach. The Green Bay Packers hold that position with a 5-3-1 record, and they have a very challenging schedule ahead.

NFL News: Micah Parsons reveals contract negotiation details with Jerry Jones and agent David Mulugheta after trade between Cowboys and Packers

It is important to point out that the Cowboys would also have to jump other teams like the 49ers (6-4), who are currently in the 8th spot, the Panthers (5-5), and the Vikings (4-5) to have any real hope.

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
