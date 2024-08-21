Jerry Jones made another controversial statement about CeeDee Lamb and his contract negotiations with the Dallas Cowboys.

Jerry Jones and CeeDee Lamb are in the middle of a very complicated negotiation in the NFL. The wide receiver wants to be highest player at the position, but the controversial owner wants to see results on the field first.

All this situation is a direct consequence of the Cowboys’ performances in the playoffs where they have only won two games in the last decade. In 2023, no one expected a shocking loss at home against the Green Bay Packers.

That’s why the Dallas Cowboys are hesitant to show the big money to Lamb, Dak Prescott and Micah Parsons. Although the full core group of stars is needed to reach the Super Bowl, Jones isn’t fully convinced because of the latest disappointments.

Will CeeDee Lamb become a free agent?

Jerry Jones has a great advantage. CeeDee Lamb is under contract in 2024 and, when the deal expires, the franchise tag will solve all his problems in 2025. Of course, that doesn’t mean the player will be happy.

When Justin Jefferson received a four-year, $140 million contract with the Minnesota Vikings, the top wide receivers in the NFL wanted a part of that big cake. For example, Tyreek Hill immediately got a restructured contract from the Miami Dolphins.

So, as the stars keep signing massive deals, Lamb is still waiting for that record breaking amount of money earned on the field as one of the best players in the league.

Will the Dallas Cowboys give CeeDee Lamb a contract extension?

This week, Jerry Jones tried to calm down the situation by saying there are ‘promising talks’ with CeeDee Lamb. However, in that same sequence, the owner also blamed the wide receiver for not accepting his latest offer.

“You say, ‘Well, why do you keep talking? Why don’t you do something?’ Again, as in anything, it takes both of you there at the same time. But I believe it’s got the proper amount of everything, emphasis and importance, for everybody involved here and we’ll see how it goes.”

According to many reports, Jones already made an offer of $33 million per year to Lamb, but, the wide receiver won’t accept less that $35 million annually. So, even though the owner says talks are in ‘good shape’, the truth is CeeDee hasn’t signed and the season starts in just two weeks. As we’ve already mentioned, Jerry holds the leverage thanks to the current deal.

