NFL News: Jerry Jones has reportedly made trade call for star pass rusher to replace Micah Parsons as Cowboys lose against Broncos

Jerry Jones is trying to make a big splash for the Dallas Cowboys after seeing how the defense has collapsed during the 2025 season.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Jerry Jones owner of the Dallas Cowboys
© Tim Nwachukwu/Getty ImagesJerry Jones owner of the Dallas Cowboys

Jerry Jones knows the Dallas Cowboys are in trouble after a crushing loss against the Denver Broncos. It all happened on the same day that Jay Glazer reported that the owner made surprising calls to acquire a star pass rusher to replace Micah Parsons.

“Dallas is trying. They’ve actually called around. They called the Raiders for Maxx Crosby, was told no. They called the Bengals for Trey Hendrickson, was told no. They are calling around for help on defense.”

Dak Prescott couldn’t maintain the offense’s level on the road, and after all the hype from the win over the Washington Commanders, doubts have returned around a team that doesn’t seem ready to compete for the playoffs with such a weak defense.

Are the Cowboys making a trade?

The Dallas Cowboys intend to make a trade to boost their defense, but the big problem is that there aren’t many teams willing to part with stars like Crosby and Hendrickson.

Jerry Jones’ main target in recent weeks has been the Raiders star, but, the player doesn’t want to leave Las Vegas, according to what Glazer mentioned. “Maxx Crosby said: ‘I don’t want to go anywhere.’ Maxx said he doesn’t want to go.”

