The season in the NFL undoubtedly fell short of expectations for the Dallas Cowboys, and many attribute it to the poor decisions made by head coach Mike McCarthy. With the main goal of steering the franchise in the right direction next season, Jerry Jones has already made a decision regarding the future of the HC.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, via his X (formerly Twitter) account, Mike McCarthy will not continue as the head coach of the Cowboys next season as the parties couldn’t reach an agreement on a contract extension.

“Sources: Mike McCarthy is out as #Cowboys coach. The sides couldn’t agree on length of contract and McCarthy will pursue other opportunities. He leaves Dallas with a winning record and three playoff appearances.”

Mike McCarthy joined the franchise in 2020, coming from the Green Bay Packers. While he wasn’t able to reach a Super Bowl, his biggest achievement as head coach of the Cowboys was leading the team to the playoffs three times.

Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys looks on before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on December 15, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Who could be the new HC of the Cowboys?

The fact that Jerry Jones has decided not to renew McCarthy’s contract opens the door for several talented coaches to become contenders for this coveted position.

According to NFL insider Jon Machota, via his X (formerly Twitter) account @jonmachota, there is a preliminary list of candidates, including some with vast experience, such as Pete Carroll, Jon Gruden, and Ron Rivera.

This is the list published by the journalist with the candidates to take over McCarthy’s position as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys:

Ben Johnson

Kliff Kingsbury

Brian Flores

Aaron Glenn

Joe Brady

Liam Coen

Kellen Moore

Pete Carroll

Jon Gruden

Ron Rivera

The likely destination of Mike McCarthy

The end of the season for the Cowboys undoubtedly brought one of the most notable news in a long time. Finally, the experienced coach Mike McCarthy will not continue as the head of the first team, and now it remains to be seen where the former Green Bay Packers coach will continue his journey.

Many franchises have opted to change coaches in recent weeks, and several have yet to confirm anyone for that position. For this reason, it’s likely that McCarthy will find a new team sooner rather than later.

According to journalist Ian Rapoport via his X account @RapSheet, two teams are seriously interested in the services of the head coach: “The #Cowboys and coach Mike McCarthy appear to be over. Saints and Bears have interest.”