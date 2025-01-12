NCAAF star lets Jerry Jones know he wants to play for Dak Prescott's Cowboys

The NCAAF has its two finalists, and several programs have been out of active contention for days, some even a little longer. The upcoming NFL Draft is the dream of many, especially for those who had an exceptional season. One of the stars of the tournament, who was even close to winning the Heisman Trophy, is said to be hoping to be selected by Jerry Jones‘ Dallas Cowboys and join Dak Prescott on the roster.

Ashton Jeanty was undoubtedly one of the pleasant surprises of this College Football season, leading his Boise State Broncos to the playoffs with a record of twelve wins and two losses. Unfortunately for them, the loss to Penn State on December 31st ended their chances of advancing in the title hunt.

The running back’s numbers were outstanding, earning him a nomination for the prestigious Heisman Trophy, an honor that ultimately went to the versatile Colorado Buffaloes player, Travis Hunter.

Despite this, Jeanty has always been clear about his goal and dreams of being selected in the upcoming NFL Draft. In a recent interview with sports journalist Pat Doney, the still-Boise State player stated that it would be a dream come true to be chosen by the Cowboys and play alongside players of Dak Prescott‘s caliber.

“I would love to play for the Cowboys. It’d be like a dream come true. I used to play in their practice stadium for all our home games in high school. Even my freshman year, we practiced there when we came down here for the Frisco Bowl. Yeah, honestly, it would really just feel like I’m at home. I ain’t gonna say too much, but Dallas has always had a good running back. They play a lot better when they got a good running back.”

Could Jeanty land in Dallas?

After Ashton Jeanty’s confirmation that he will enter the upcoming draft and his desire to join the Cowboys, it remains to be seen if, when the time comes, the running back will be able to fulfill his dream.

The franchise led by Jerry Jones will finally hold the 12th pick in the first round, which could jeopardize the possibility of Boise State’s star landing in the Lone Star State. Ahead of them, several teams with serious offensive struggles last season may choose to draft him before the 12th pick.

Teams like the Titans, Browns, Raiders, and Giants, for example, are likely to opt for one of the available quarterbacks. However, ahead of Dallas are teams like the Patriots, Saints, and Panthers, who are still looking to strengthen their offense ahead of next season.

The next NFL Draft: When will it take place?

Ashton Jeanty eagerly awaits to finally learn what his destination will be for the upcoming season. To find out, he will have to wait until April 24th, when the next NFL Draft begins, to be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

These are the first 10 picks in the first round:

Tennessee Titans

Cleveland Browns

New York Giants

New England Patriots

Jacksonville Jaguars

Las Vegas Raiders

New York Jets

Carolina Panthers

New Orleans Saints

Chicago Bears