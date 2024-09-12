Jerry Jones is suddenly in the middle of a huge controversy with Robert Kraft.

Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys dominated the NFL during the 90s with three Super Bowl victories. It was an amazing run thanks to legendary names such as Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith, Michael Irvin, Deion Sanders, Charles Haley and Jimmy Johnson.

For many years, no one thought a new dynasty of those proportions could emerge in the league. However, Robert Kraft made two of the biggest choices in history by bringing in Tom Brady and Bill Belichick to New England.

Now, in a shocking turn of events, the Patriots have six championship rings and the Cowboys haven’t returned to a Super Bowl since that 1996 game at Tempe against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

What is the greatest dynasty in NFL history?

According to a surprising report from Don Van Natta Jr. of ESPN, Robert Kraft couldn’t believe Jerry Jones was inducted to the Hall of Fame in 2017 prior to him.

“Jerry Jones was inducted in August 2017. The Dallas Cowboys owner threw himself a glitzy party in Canton, headlined by Justin Timberlake. Back in Foxborough, Kraft and his supporters reacted to Jones’ induction with anger and confusion. They seethed that Hall voters didn’t seem to appreciate Kraft’s work to grow the league through media and labor deals, and the Patriots’ unparalleled dynasty.”

What is the best NFL team in history?

Don Van Natta Jr. points out in his story that Robert Kraft was angry due to the lack of recognition to build a dynasty. At that moment, he had already five Super Bowl rings.

“Kraft saw the selection of his archrival as an insult, a verdict that Jones is more responsible for the NFL’s astonishing success. ‘He hasn’t been to the NFC title game in two decades and he gets in? How does that work?’ Kraft told a confidant.”

Is Robert Kraft in the NFL Hall of Fame?

As hard as it is to believe, Robert Kraft hasn’t been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. That’s why the ESPN story is massive contrasting careers with Jerry Jones.

“In August 2017, longtime Hall of Fame voter Jason Cole said he sat down for an interview with (Robert) Kraft. A few minutes into the conversation, Kraft asked Cole: ‘How did Jerry Jones manage to get into the Hall of Fame?’. ‘He’s P.T. Barnum,’ Cole said he replied, echoing a sentiment he said he previously had expressed. ‘He’s the greatest marketer in the history of the sport.’ Cole recalled that Kraft just laughed.”

