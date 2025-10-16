Jerry Jones has sparked a new controversy as he tried to justify why the Dallas Cowboys haven’t won a championship with Dak Prescott as quarterback during the last decade.

Despite being the only team in the last 30 years that hasn’t reached a conference championship game, the owner insists that regular-season wins prove the team has been one of the best in the NFL even if there is no Super Bowl to prove that.

“We have been around the rim a lot. I’ve got to say this. If you look at the winning percentages over the ten years, it’s probably fifth or sixth best winning percentage in the NFL. Now, I know you’re going to say those playoffs are at the bottom. So, obviously are the Super Bowls. And I don’t hang my hat on having teams that are playing well enough to have a shot at it. I think this team has a shot.”

When was the last time the Cowboys won the Super Bowl?

The last time the Dallas Cowboys won the Super Bowl was in the 1995 season. Despite the long drought, Jerry Jones insists that several teams led by Tony Romo and Dak Prescott had the caliber to conquer a championship ring.

“The Tony Romo years compared to the Dak years. All of them were there at times around that rim. One of the things that I have probably a sense of just remorse is that we didn’t win when those guys were playing quarterback like that. Get one or get a chance to win a Super Bowl. Mistake. You don’t think that I didn’t jump up a lot of mornings in those years that we’ve had Dak or we had Romo and say: ‘Let’s get a Super Bowl.’ And it’d be done. What I regret is that we haven’t been able to get it done.”

