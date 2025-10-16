George Pickens has had a great start to the season with the Dallas Cowboys. After leaving the Pittsburgh Steelers via trade, the wide receiver has taken advantage of CeeDee Lamb’s absence to record 32 catches, 525 yards, and 6 touchdowns.

Therefore, after becoming a very reliable target for Dak Prescott, Jerry Jones now has to face the inevitable question of whether the Cowboys will give him a contract extension or allow him to become a free agent.

“He is doing more than we could have expected. What’s really special is that he’s a real plus to have around the team. He’s a real plus around his teammates. He’s a great plus around those coaches. Those coaches really think highly of him. So, he’s not only doing it on the field, he’s also doing it as a part of the team concept. That’s very important and, in his particular case, it should be noted. We’ll weigh that. We knew full well that if things really went like we want them to go, certainly we need to think about having some room available if we’re going to pay a second receiver at that level.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Is George Pickens a free agent?

George Pickens will become a free agent next season and, considering his strong performances with the Cowboys, many teams are expected to show interest in signing him. However, Jerry Jones will have priority to negotiate a contract extension.

The biggest obstacle for Jones is that Pickens will likely demand a deal similar to those of the top players in the market, such as Ja’Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, or CeeDee Lamb. His agent, who also represents Micah Parsons, is expected to seek at least $35 million per season.

Advertisement

see also Jerry Jones reveals if Cowboys will make a trade to help Dak Prescott after loss against Panthers

This is what the Cowboys’ owner is referring to when he says that, if they are going to retain the player, they will have to analyze it carefully, as they would have two wide receivers earning $35 million per season, in addition to a quarterback like Prescott who makes $60 million annually.