Lionel Messi makes strong promise about Club World Cup after Inter Miami's first game in 2025

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami started their preseason with a friendly clash against Club America, which they won in a penalty shoutout (3-2) after their 2-2 tie. It was their first match of the year, but the Argentine star already sent a strong message ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup, which starts in June.

Asked by TN Deportivo if he was excited about the possibility of Miami facing Argentine clubs such as Boca Juniors and River Plate in the Club World Cup, Messi explained that Miami have “tons of matches before.”

“The truth is that it is a year with a lot of matches, and the Club World Cup is in June. We also have a difficult group, and we’re going to fight [to qualify],” he said, in an interview post-match. However, he promised: “We’re going to compete, but first we have to think about what is coming, we have many matches before that.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

After not playing since Miami’s elimination from the MLS Cup back in November, Messi reappeared to score a great header just three minutes after Henry Martin’s opened the scoring for America.

Lionel Messi of Inter Miami kicks the ball against Club America (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Advertisement

However, it was Messi’s celebration that went viral, as he engaged with Mexican fans in a heated atmosphere. Tomas Aviles scored the second goal at the 90+2 minute of the night, equalizing Israel Reyes’ second goal for America.

Advertisement

see also Lionel Messi's children playing for the USMNT? Coach Pochettino weighs in on the possibility

Who are Inter Miami’s FIFA Club World Cup rivals?

Inter Miami is part of Group A of the FIFA Club World Cup, alongside Brazilians Palmeiras and FC Porto, and Egyptian Al Ahly FC. Mascherano’s team will open up the tournament against Al Ahly at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on June 13, 2025.

Advertisement

How many FIFA Club World Cups does Messi have?

With Barcelona, Messi won three FIFA Club World Cup titles (2009, 2011 and 2015). In 2009, the Blaugranas won against Estudiantes de la Plata in the final (2-1). In 2011, they thrashed Santos (4-0) and in 2015, they defeated River (3-0). He scored a goal against the Argentine teams, and a brace against the Brazilians.

Messi said he was ‘excited’ for the year ahead

Messi was also asked about his aspirations for the upcoming 2026 World Cup. While the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner didn’t give anything away about his plans with his national team, he admitted that he was “excited” for this season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Well, as I always say, I’m just starting the year. Honestly, I’m starting it feeling really, really excited and motivated,” he responded. “Hopefully, I can feel good as the year goes on and well, it’s important to start off strong to be in good shape when the official matches come around.”

This year, Miami are not only looking forward to defending their Supporter’s Shield, but going a step further and fighting for the MLS Cup. They will also compete in the Concacaf Champions League for the second time in their history.