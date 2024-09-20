NFL News: Jets QB Aaron Rodgers shares thoughts after big win over Patriots

Aaron Rodgers left some strong words after the New York Jets' 24-3 win over the New England Patriots in Week 3 of the 2024 NFL.

Aaron Rodgers led the New York Jets to a big 24-3 win over the New England Patriots in Week 3 of the 2024 NFL on Thursday night at MetLife Stadium, prompting the 40-year-old quarterback’s postgame reaction, which marked his first home victory since playing for the New York franchise.

The significance of the win for Rodgers is valuable, as it was also his first at home since returning from a long-term Achilles tendon injury suffered in September 2023. It was his best game of the current season, following two performances that were less than stellar.

“It was a very special night, the fans chanting was very meaningful in the victory,” were the thoughts Rodgers shared captioning the win over the Patriots. The phrase channels days of waiting to return to lead on the field and earn a resounding victory. It was a breather for the Jets quarterback.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rodgers completed a standout performance against the Patriots, with 27 passes completed on 35 attempts for 281 yards and two touchdowns. The veteran quarterback was finally able to be dominant and celebrate a crucial touchdown for the Jets’ home victory under a crowd of fans waiting to cheer him on.

Advertisement

Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets warms up prior to the game against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium on September 19, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Advertisement

The streak broken by the Jets

Aaron Rodgers’ team broke a long tail on Thursday Night Football. The Jets’ big 24-3 win over the Patriots was the New York franchise’s first home triumph against the New England team since 2015, snapping an eight-game losing streak against them.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Aaron Rodgers reveals the truth behind rejecting Robert Saleh’s hug

What’s next for the Rodgers’ Jets?

The Jets will return to action on Sunday, September 29 when they host the Denver Broncos, looking to extend their record to 3-1 in the early part of the NFL regular season. After the Broncos game, the Aaron Rodger’s team will visit the Minnesota Vikings and then host the Buffalo Bills in what will be another intense interdivisional matchup.