Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Jets QB Aaron Rodgers shares thoughts after big win over Patriots

Aaron Rodgers left some strong words after the New York Jets' 24-3 win over the New England Patriots in Week 3 of the 2024 NFL.

Aaron Rodgers of the New York Jets after the big win over the New England Patriots
© Photo by Al Bello/Getty ImagesAaron Rodgers of the New York Jets after the big win over the New England Patriots

By Ignacio Cairola

Aaron Rodgers led the New York Jets to a big 24-3 win over the New England Patriots in Week 3 of the 2024 NFL on Thursday night at MetLife Stadium, prompting the 40-year-old quarterback’s postgame reaction, which marked his first home victory since playing for the New York franchise.

The significance of the win for Rodgers is valuable, as it was also his first at home since returning from a long-term Achilles tendon injury suffered in September 2023. It was his best game of the current season, following two performances that were less than stellar.

“It was a very special night, the fans chanting was very meaningful in the victory,” were the thoughts Rodgers shared captioning the win over the Patriots. The phrase channels days of waiting to return to lead on the field and earn a resounding victory. It was a breather for the Jets quarterback.

Advertisement

Rodgers completed a standout performance against the Patriots, with 27 passes completed on 35 attempts for 281 yards and two touchdowns. The veteran quarterback was finally able to be dominant and celebrate a crucial touchdown for the Jets’ home victory under a crowd of fans waiting to cheer him on.

Advertisement
Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets

Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets warms up prior to the game against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium on September 19, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The streak broken by the Jets

Aaron Rodgers’ team broke a long tail on Thursday Night Football. The Jets’ big 24-3 win over the Patriots was the New York franchise’s first home triumph against the New England team since 2015, snapping an eight-game losing streak against them.

Advertisement
NFL News: Aaron Rodgers reveals the truth behind rejecting Robert Saleh’s hug

see also

NFL News: Aaron Rodgers reveals the truth behind rejecting Robert Saleh’s hug

What’s next for the Rodgers’ Jets?

The Jets will return to action on Sunday, September 29 when they host the Denver Broncos, looking to extend their record to 3-1 in the early part of the NFL regular season. After the Broncos game, the Aaron Rodger’s team will visit the Minnesota Vikings and then host the Buffalo Bills in what will be another intense interdivisional matchup.

ignacio cairola
Ignacio Cairola

Ignacio Cairola is a bilingual sports journalist and writer fluent in English and Spanish. He joined Bolavip US in September 2024, where he specializes in breaking news and live coverage of major championships like the NBA, NFL, MLS, MLB, and College Football, as well as global competitions such as the UEFA Champions League and Premier League. Ignacio studied Sports Journalism at ETER and holds a degree in Audiovisual Communication from the Universidad Nacional de San Martín in Argentina. He brings extensive experience in writing and creating multiplatform content, having contributed to media publishers and managed social media for international brands like Adidas. A versatile communicator, Ignacio has a deep passion for storytelling.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NFL News: Dak Prescott sends special message to Lamar Jackson before Cowboys vs Ravens in Week 3
NFL

NFL News: Dak Prescott sends special message to Lamar Jackson before Cowboys vs Ravens in Week 3

MLB News: Yankees' star Juan Soto shares thoughts after injury scare
MLB

MLB News: Yankees' star Juan Soto shares thoughts after injury scare

NFL News: Dak Prescott sends clear message to Dallas Cowboys before game against Lamar Jackson and Ravens
NFL

NFL News: Dak Prescott sends clear message to Dallas Cowboys before game against Lamar Jackson and Ravens

Lakers' LeBron James reacts with viral post to Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani joining the exclusive 50-50 club
NBA

Lakers' LeBron James reacts with viral post to Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani joining the exclusive 50-50 club

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo