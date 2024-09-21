NFL News: New York Jets' QB Aaron Rodgers loses key player following the victory over the Patriots

Following their win at the start of Week 3 in the NFL against New England Patriots, Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets will be without a key player for at least four weeks.

After securing a strong victory against New England Patriots at the start of Week 3 in the NFL, Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets are beginning to show signs of being a tough team to face. However, head coach Robert Saleh will be without a key piece on the offensive line for a couple of weeks.

According to NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, following the game at MetLife Stadium against the New England Patriots, the severity of right tackle Morgan Moses’s injury was revealed. He is a key player in the Jets’ offense.

Through his X account (formerly Twitter) @RapSheet, journalist Ian Rapoport, posted the following: “Jets OT Morgan Moses, after a battery of tests, is expected to miss 2-4 weeks with an MCL sprain and bone bruise, per me and @MikeGarafolo. A sigh of relief for the key veteran.“

While Moses’s injury will sideline him for at least a couple of games at the start of the season, the reality is that when his injury was first confirmed, it was anticipated to be much more serious than it ultimately turned out to be.

Morgan Moses #78 of the New York Jets lies injured after hurting his knee against the New England Patriots during their game at MetLife Stadium on September 19, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The Jets kicked off Week 3 with a crucial divisional matchup against the Patriots, and their solid 24-3 victory puts them at a positive record of 2-1, fueling hopes of approaching the upcoming games as serious contenders.

Olu Fashanu, the replacement for Moses

Once Moses was unable to return to the game due to an MCL sprain and a bone bruise, the Jets’ coaching staff quickly decided to send Olu Fashanu onto the field.

After performing well in the game against the Patriots, the 11th overall pick in the first round of the draft is expected to start in the next matchup, where the Jets will face none other than the Denver Broncos.

Not only that, but due to the severity of his teammate’s injury, Fashanu is also expected to start in the following weeks on the offensive line.

Olu Fashanu #74 of the New York Jets warms up before the preseason game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on August 24, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Rodgers and a rare moment with Saleh

One of the most curious moments during Thursday Night Football occurred after a Jets touchdown, when cameras captured an awkward instance of Rodgers denying a hug to his coach, Robert Saleh, amidst the celebrations.

In light of the situation, it was none other than the seasoned QB who made it clear that there are no issues between him and his coach:

“It wasn’t really awkward at all. I don’t know, he isn’t usually a big hugger, so I didn’t know he was going for the hug. He likes to do the chest push as well. He talks a lot about two-score leads, so he’s kind of that ‘two-score leads’ guy with the push.”

