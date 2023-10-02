Zach Wilson couldn’t lead the New York Jets to victory against the Kansas City Chiefs. In response, LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers star, sent a strong message to the quarterback on social media.

Following Aaron Rodgers‘ season-ending injury, the Jets had to use Zach Wilson as starter. The former BYU player is facing a huge challenge, as he must prove that he’s a solid quarterback to lead New York to success.

In Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season, New York hosted the Chiefs. Despite Zach Wilson’s impressive performance, where he even outplayed Patrick Mahomes, the Jets were unable to secure a victory in this crucial match.

Zach Wilson receives strong message from LeBron James after the Chiefs vs. Jets game

Zach Wilson had an amazing game against the Chiefs. The quarterback completed 28 passes out of 39 attempts for 245 yards and two touchdowns, but he couldn’t complete the comeback to defeat Kansas City.

At the end of the match, Wilson had a crucial opportunity to put the Jets ahead of the Chiefs in the score. However, he fumbled the football, resulting in a turnover that allowed Kansas City to seal the game with a final score of 23-20.

On the sideline, Wilson was caught on camera taking responsibility for the crucial fumble, saying to the Jets’ players that it was his fault. In addition to the backing from his teammates, LeBron James showed his support for Wilson on social media, even in the face of the defeat.

“Helluva game kid!” James posted on Instagram. “You win as a team and lose as well as a team! 1 play doesn’t define the whole game! Keep ya head up high and keep pushing forward!! If it was easy everyone would do it!”

Are Zach Wilson and Patrick Mahomes friends?

While there’s no information about a friendship between Zach Wilson and Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs’ quarterback complimented him after the game, praising his performance and encouraging him to keep playing at that level.