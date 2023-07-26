Aaron Rodgers' salary at Jets: How much does he make per hour, day, week, month, and year?

Aaron Rodgers is in love with his new team, and he just proved his commitment to it. The quarterback has signed a new deal with the New York Jets, so here’s how much he makes per hour, day, week, month, and year under his new contract.

After the 2022 NFL season, the Jets decided to make a blockbuster trade with the Green Bay Packers. The AFC East team acquired Aaron Rodgers, adding an elite quarterback to lead a very talented offense.

However, it was uncertain how many years the Super Bowl XLV champion would play. Now, it has been confirmed that he will spend at least two more seasons with the Jets, as he has signed a new contract with the team.

Aaron Rodgers’ salary at the New York Jets

Aaron Rodgers really wants to succeed with the Jets. Before his arrival to New York, everybody was wondering if he would only play one season with the Green Gang. However, he has now proved his commitment by signing a new deal that will go through 2024.

The Jets agreed terms with Aaron Rodgers for a two-year, $75 million contract. This is a very surprising move, as the quarterback took a pay cut of of roughly $35 million, as his previous deal had nearly $110 million guaranteed remaigning.

How much does Aaron Rodgers make a week?

With this contract restructure, Aaron Rodgers’ money average per year is $37.5 million. If we break it down on a monthly basis, the quarterback makes $3.125 million a month. That would make it $781,250 a week; $111,607 a day; $4,650 an hour; $77.5 a minute; or $1.30 a second.