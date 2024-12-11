Where to watch Arsenal vs Monaco live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Arsenal will take on Monaco in a Matchday 6 showdown in the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Fans across the USA can tune in for all the action, with full details on kickoff times, TV channels, and streaming options available to ensure no one misses a moment of this highly anticipated clash.

The stakes couldn’t be higher as Monaco and Arsenal prepare for a pivotal clash in the race for the top of the standings. Both teams sit on 10 points with strong goal differentials, occupying the final two automatic qualification spots for the Round of 16. This showdown will surely have significant implications for the tournament’s knockout phase.

For both clubs, anything short of a victory could spell trouble. A loss would push them out of the top eight, while a draw would leave the door open for another contender to leapfrog them with a win. With no room for error, Monaco and Arsenal are set to go all out in a match that promises drama, intensity, and high stakes.

When will the Arsenal vs Monaco match be played?

Arsenal face off against Monaco this Wednesday, December 11, in a UEFA Champions League Matchday 6 clash set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Takumi Minamino of AS Monaco – IMAGO / Sportimage

Arsenal vs Monaco: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Arsenal vs Monaco in the USA

Get ready for this 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League clash between Arsenal and Monaco, with the match set to be broadcast live in the USA. Fans can catch every thrilling moment of the action on Paramount+, with additional viewing options available on ViX.