Where to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Borussia Dortmund will host Barcelona for the Matchday 6 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Find out here the kickoff times and full broadcast details, including TV and streaming options available in the USA.

Robert Lewandowski of Barcelona
Robert Lewandowski of Barcelona

By Leonardo Herrera

Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona face each other in a Matchday 6 showdown in the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Fans across the USA can tune in for all the action, with full details on kickoff times, TV channels, and streaming options available to ensure no one misses a moment of this highly anticipated clash.

[Watch Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona online in the US on Fubo]

One of the marquee matchups of Matchday 6 pits Barcelona against Borussia Dortmund in a clash loaded with history and high stakes. Both teams sit tied with 12 points and are vying for a coveted spot in the Champions League round of 16. Barcelona, led by Robert Lewandowski, know that maintaining momentum is crucial as they aim to solidify their place among Europe’s elite.

On the other hand, Borussia Dortmund are determined to hold their ground in the top eight and keep their qualification hopes firmly intact. With everything on the line, only one side can walk away with the victory that could define their campaign.

When will the Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona match be played?

Borussia Dortmund will receive Barcelona this Wednesday, December 11, in a UEFA Champions League Matchday 6 clash set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona in the USA

Get ready for this 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League clash Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona, with the match set to be broadcast live in the USA. Fans can catch every thrilling moment of the action on Fubo, with additional viewing options available on Paramount+, UniMás, TUDN, DirecTV Stream, ViX.

