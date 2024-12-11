Where to watch Juventus vs Manchester City live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Juventus face off against Manchester City in a Matchday 6 showdown in the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Fans across the USA can tune in for all the action, with full details on kickoff times, TV channels, and streaming options available to ensure no one misses a moment of this highly anticipated clash.

Juventus and Manchester City find themselves in eerily similar situations, both falling short of preseason expectations. Despite being touted as contenders for a top-eight finish, their performances have left much to be desired.

With eight points apiece, they trail the final automatic qualification spot by two points, making this matchup crucial. A win is imperative for both sides, but with only one set of three points up for grabs, the stakes couldn’t be higher in this pivotal showdown.

When will the Juventus vs Manchester City match be played?

Juventus take on Manchester City this Wednesday, December 11, in a UEFA Champions League Matchday 6 clash set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Juventus vs Manchester City: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Juventus vs Manchester City in the USA

Get ready for this 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League clash between Juventus and Manchester City, with the match set to be broadcast live in the USA. Fans can catch every thrilling moment of the action on Paramount+, with additional viewing options available on ViX.