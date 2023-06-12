JJ Watt is remembered by Houston Texans fans with a lot of love. The defensive end left the team in 2021, but now he’s set to make a triumphant return to the club for the 2023 NFL season and everyone is thrilled about it.

Back in 2021, the Texans had to make a tough decision. The team decided to release Justin James Watt to clear $17.5 million of cap space. The defensive end had to find a new team after 10 years with Houston, and the Arizona Cardinals quickly moved to sign him.

Watt played two seasons with the Cardinals and retired after the 2022 campaign. However, now he’ll return to Houston for a very special occasion and his fans are excited to see him again at the NRG Stadium.

JJ Watt is set to return to the Texans for the 2023 NFL campaign

Once the 2022 season ended, JJ Watt decided to quit football after a successful 12-year career. The defensive end was unable to stay healthy enough to continue playing for the Cardinals and announces his retirement last year.

However, it seems like the former defensive end can’t live without football. A year after his retirement, Watt has decided to return to the place where it all started, as the Houston Texans have summoned him for the upcoming season.

The Texans announced this Monday that JJ Watt will be inducted into their franchise “Ring of Honor”. On October 1st against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the player will return to the NRG Stadium for this moment, and fans will definitely receive him with the arms wide open once again.