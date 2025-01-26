NFL News: Joe Brady makes decision on future with Bills ahead of AFC Championship game vs Chiefs

Joe Brady has been a key piece behind the Buffalo Bills‘ success. His work as offensive coordinator has been strong, but he has also attracted interest from other teams ahead of the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs. However, with his recent decision, there’s little concern within the franchise.

According to information from Ian Rapoport, the Bills’ offensive coordinator made a decision regarding his future with the team despite receiving an offer from the New Orleans Saints. He chose to stay with Buffalo, continuing to lead the offense, where he has already seen significant success.

It’s worth noting that he’s not the first Bills coach to receive an offer. The Saints had been persistent, seeking a second interview with Brady in an attempt to bring him to New Orleans, where they’re in dire need of help after finishing the NFL season with a 5-12 record.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Brady has not been with the Bills for long—he took over as interim offensive coordinator in 2023, but it was in 2024 that his strategy really took shape, leading to significant improvements in Buffalo’s offense. The team is now hoping to defeat the Chiefs and make it to the Super Bowl.

Offensive coordinator Joe Brady stands with Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on October 27, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.

Advertisement

How Good Was the Bills’ Offense in 2024?

The second-best offense in the league, averaging 30.9 points per game, shows that Brady has done a precise job with the resources at his disposal. The Bills have scored a total of 525 points, 3,938 receiving yards, 2,230 rushing yards, and 62 total touchdowns.

Advertisement

see also Josh Allen's net worth: How much money does the Buffalo Bills QB have?

What Is Joe Brady’s Salary with the Bills?

Brady ranks among the top 10 highest-paid offensive coordinators, with an estimated salary of $1.8 million, according to Front Office Sports. The highest-paid offensive coordinator in the league is Todd Monken, making $3 million, who also appeared in the playoffs and faced the Bills in the Divisional Round.