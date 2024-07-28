Jordan Love just landed a massive four-year, $220 million contract with the Green Bay Packers. After a sensational playoff run eliminating the Dallas Cowboys and almost shocking the 49ers, the team’s front office knew this was the man for the future.

Now, those $55 million per year out him as the highest paid player in the NFL alongside Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa. The Packers have been outstanding recruiting quarterbacks for decades with only three names at the position: Brett Favre, Aaron Rodgers and Love.

However, many people wonder if Jordan Love is a little bit overpaid considering he only has one full season a starter. From this moment, the expectation for him will be the Super Bowl.

Jordan Love reacts to massive contract with Packers

After the Green Bay Packers made the announcement, Jordan Love admitted that with a big contract comes an ever greater responsibility. The quarterback is not afraid at all.

“I think that’s part of the job that we sign up for. You’ve got to find ways to deal with that pressure and handle it as best you can to be the best player you can be every day. Being a first-round pick, there’s pressure. Becoming the starter, there’s pressure, but there’s always pressure.”

The Green Bay Packers are Super Bowl favorites for many experts over contenders like the San Francisco 49ers or the Detroit Lions. Love will be the key factor to achieve that.

“There’s no hiding that. I’ve been in some great pressure situations. So, I think there’s always going to be that. But just finding a way to navigate through this and handle it best I can.”