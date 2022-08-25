New England Patriots HC Bill Belichick has faced some criticism over his reluctance to name an offensive and defensive coordinator ahead of the season. Matt Patricia, Joe Judge, and himself have played calls for the offense, and it's not working out.

The Pats' defense kept them in the race for a playoff berth last season, but the offense was pedestrian at best. Mac Jones showed promise, all things considered, but Josh McDaniels' departure could take a bigger toll than most people realize.

That's why McDaniels himself took the time to address the situation and give his mentor a vote of confidence. Simply put, he thinks Belichick knows way more than the rest of us and trusts he'll come up with something in due time.

NFL News: Josh McDaniels Says Bill Belichick Always Has A Plan

"I mean, I really don't know exactly what everybody's doing over there. I just know that they've got a lot of really good coaches," McDaniels told the media. "And I was in a position once where I was on the defensive side of the ball for a couple years, then I moved over and coached quarterbacks for one year, and then all of a sudden the next thing I'm doing is being ready to call the offense after being on the offensive side for one year. And I remember nobody believed that that was really the case."

"Look, I think at the end of the day, Bill has a plan for whatever he wants to do," McDaniels added. "And that plan, sometimes he has foresight that some of the rest of us don't have. I didn't have it when he pushed me ahead and helped me do that. So, I've got a lot of friends over there, I've got a lot of people over there that I've got a tremendous amount of respect for. Coaching is coaching."

Bill Belichick is one of the greatest masterminds in football history, if not the greatest. So, yeah, he can get a pass. But this wouldn't be the first time his stubbornness gets in the way of success, so let's hope he does have a plan up his sleeve this time again.