Shedeur Sanders will have to continue waiting patiently for an opportunity with the Cleveland Browns. The team’s head coach, Kevin Stefanski, confirmed that despite the loss in the opener against the Bengals, Joe Flacco will remain the starting quarterback, giving the veteran a very special return to Baltimore to face the Ravens.

“I understand that this is a unique situation for Joe and for the fans of their team and that type of thing, but, he’s very well aware that he’s got a job to do. In order to do your job, you really have to put yourself in the mindset of I got the blinders on. I’m going to do what’s in front of me and anything else will have to wait for much later.”

After the loss to Cincinnati, the Browns have another divisional game in an AFC North that once again looks like a huge challenge, both because of the Ravens’ potential and how the Pittsburgh Steelers looked with Aaron Rodgers against the Jets.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Is Shedeur Sanders going to start for the Browns against the Ravens?

No. Shedeur Sanders will not start for the Browns against the Ravens. As has been the case since the start of the season, the rookie is in the No. 3 spot on the depth chart, and Stefanski has indicated that Dillon Gabriel will remain the backup at least for the next few weeks.

Who will be the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback?

Joe Flacco will be the Browns’ starting quarterback against the Ravens. Kevin Stefanski saw a similar situation up close when he was with the Vikings and Brett Favre returned to Lambeau Field to play there.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Dillon Gabriel takes a very controversial shot at Shedeur Sanders amid Browns quarterback competition

“Circumstances are so different. I would say, like, first and foremost, that was a very electric couple of games in the division. Again, I totally recognize how unique this is, but, knowing Joe, I’ve seen him go about his business in a professional way that you would expect from Joe.”

Advertisement

Will the Cleveland Browns trade or cut Shedeur Sanders?

The Cleveland Browns have no intention of trading or releasing Shedeur Sanders. For several weeks, the team’s general manager, Andrew Berry, has said that the goal is for Kevin Stefanski to develop two rookies, Sanders and Dillon Gabriel, to establish them as options for the future.

Advertisement