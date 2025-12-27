Browns make intriguing roster move regarding Shedeur Sanders for Week 17 game vs Steelers

The Cleveland Browns will face the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 17 with Shedeur Sanders set to be the starter once again. However, the club has now made an intriguing roster move involving its quarterbacks that could impact the rookie’s game.

With the 2025 NFL season coming to an end, the Browns do not have anything to fight for in the upcoming games. They have already been eliminated, but these final matchups will serve as a test to determine which players deserve a spot on the 53-man roster in 2026.

The quarterback room has been a major issue for Cleveland throughout the season. Now, the club faces another concern, as Shedeur Sanders is set to have a new backup for the AFC North showdown against the Steelers.

Browns may not have Dillon Gabriel as Shedeur Sanders’ backup in Week 17

A few weeks ago, after suffering a concussion, Dillon Gabriel lost his starting quarterback job. Shedeur Sanders took over as QB1 and convinced head coach Kevin Stefanski to keep him in that role for the remainder of the regular season.

Following that decision, Gabriel was named the QB2 behind Sanders. However, the former Oregon standout continues to deal with health issues, prompting the Browns to prepare a new backup quarterback for Week 17.

Gabriel is currently dealing with a left shoulder injury and is listed as questionable for Week 17. Because of that, the Browns have elevated Bailey Zappe to the active roster, and he is expected to serve as Shedeur Sanders’ backup if Gabriel is unable to recover.

While Sanders remains the QB1, the Browns have had to rely on Gabriel at times due to Sanders’ minor injuries earlier in the season. Now, Zappe is in line to step in if the team needs him.

The last tests for Shedeur Sanders

The Browns handed the reins of the offense to Shedeur Sanders in Week 12, when he led the team to a victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, marking an impressive start for the former Colorado Buffaloes standout.

Now, Sanders faces two crucial tests to prove his value to the franchise, as Cleveland will take on the Steelers and the Bengals in the final games of the regular season. The results of those matchups could play a major role in determining whether Sanders retains the QB1 role in 2026.

